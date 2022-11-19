There can never be a place for those insulting and defaming Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while asking people from South Gujarat’s Valsad district to stay alert from the propaganda of such forces.

On Saturday, Modi held his first campaigning after the Gujarat election announcements.

In his address, he stated that a gang is at work to defame Gujarat. “They are working to tarnish the image of Gujarat. Don’t let them succeed. Tell them that their propaganda won’t succeed. There can never be a place for such forces in Gujarat,” said Modi addressing a massive gathering that included large number of women supporters.

The Prime Minister also gave an account of works his government and the BJP government in Gujarat did over the past two decades for the empowerment of women, farmers and youth.

“People tell me that BJP will have a comfortable victory in Gujarat elections, so why do you work so hard? I tell them that it is my duty to give the account of my work and ask for their vote,” said Modi, who had started his day by travelling to Arunachal Pradesh in the East and later visited Varanasi before arriving at Daman in the Western part of the country. He also conducted a roadshow from Vapi to arrive at the rally venue in Valsad district at around 8 p.m.

Claiming credit for cheaper data for smartphone users under the NDA Government, Modi said, “During the Congress government, one GB (gigabyte) data would cost ₹300. Today, under Modi governnment, one GB data costs only ₹10. So, for all the usages that you do today, it would give you a bill of ₹4,000-5,000. It is because of the Modi government that your mobile bill comes at around Rs 250-300. This means saving of ₹4,000 for each of you.”

Modi, who started his Gujarat poll campaigning from South Gujarat, also stated that the BJP government in Gujarat has started allocating more funds for fishermen and tribal welfare.

Valsad district and the adjoining South Gujarat districts of Tapi, Dangs and Navsari have total 12 assembly constituencies, of which BJP had won seven in 2017 elections, while Congress had secured five seats. The region has high concentration of tribal population, as eight out of 12 are reserved tribal seats.

The region would vote in the first phase of polling on December 1.

Prime Minister will camp for three days in Gujarat till November 21. He is expected to hold rallies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts of Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Botad, Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.

