A new state-of-the-art design and test facility at the Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru was laid open on Friday to facilitate the development of strategic engines for powering trainer aircrafts, drones, regional jets and light and medium helicopters.

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the centre spanning over 10,000 square meters, that houses special machines, advanced setups leveraging on computational tools, in-house fabrication facility and two test beds for testing HTFE-25 and one testbed each for testing HTSE-1200 and upcoming JV engine for Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) to be co-developed by Safran, France and the HAL, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Additional facilities

Additionally, the newly developed facility has set-ups for testing air producers of Jaguar, Gas Turbine Starter Unit (GTSU) - 110 M2 and 127E of Light Combat Aircraft, Auxiliary Power Units of IMRH and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60 for An-32 aircraft, the MoD stated. Set-ups to carry out, elaborated the Ministry, various critical tests for engine components and Line Replacement Units (LRUs) have also been established within the new facility.

The Defence Secretary, however, stated that the government trusts the capability of the Defence PSU to deliver and make the country self-reliant. “Manufacturing sector is the future of the country and in the coming decades, the HAL should focus on mastering technologies for all types of aircraft. Think ahead as the entire paradigm of warfare is changing,” he advised.

Aramane in his address, informed the Ministry, highlighted the role of unmanned aircraft in future warfare and encouraged the HAL to collaborate with other private companies to develop new platforms. Chairman & Managing Director (Addl. Charge) of HAL CB Ananthakrishnan said, “The development of this facility marks a key milestone in HAL’s growth trajectory. It is a testimony of our commitment towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in aero-engine design and development.” While Dr DK Sunil, Director (Engineering, R&D) outlined the design perspectives of HAL’s R&D initiatives.