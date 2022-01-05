National

Hate, harassment posts on social media: Cops threaten to seize passports

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on January 05, 2022

Hyderabad CP for issuing lookout notices, cancellation of visas

The Hyderabad police have threatened to seize the passports of NRIs (non-resident Indians), who are posting hate or derogatory posts on social media platforms, and get the visas cancelled.

Referring to the instances of some NRIs posting hateful and derogatory posts on social media platforms, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, CV Anand, said the police will register cases and issue lookout notices.

Instructing officers to act strict on social media harassment, he said that those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media platforms with derogatory comments should be dealt with strictly.

In addition to registering cases against those spreading fake news on social media, speedy trials of the offenders are must, a Police Department statement said.

With the number of Covid-19 cases going up again, he asked the police officials to implement the State government order that banned public meetings and rallies.

Published on January 05, 2022

