Health experts fear surge in Covid cases after Diwali

Health experts have warned of a surge in Covid-19 cases after Diwali as a large number of people did not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, as seen at overcrowded markets across the country and the general increase in social interactions.

Meanwhile, India reported a fall in daily Covid cases to 10,929 on Saturday against Friday’s tally of 14,313. The daily death toll stood at 392, taking the total casualties to 4.60 lakh so far. Kerala registered the maximum casualties at 314. The State also contributed to more than 60 per cent of the cases at 6,580.

There has also been a significant decline in the number of Covid tests post-Diwali. On Saturday, the number of tests done stood at 8.10 lakh compared with 6.70 lakh tests on Friday. With this, the cumulative tests done so far stand at 61.39 crore. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sources, there has been a decline in Covid tests due to the festival season.

In Mizoram, the daily Covid cases were recorded at 513 with five casualties. According to Health Ministry sources, the cases have been higher in Mizoram because of it being a border State. “A surge in Mizoram Covid cases would be due to mass gatherings, the possibility of new strain and laxity among people vis-a-vis Covid-appropriate behaviour,” they sources said.

Border States

Further, a spike in active cases was also witnessed in Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, among others. Also, at 1.35 per cent, the daily positivity rate has stayed less than 2 per cent for the last 33 days. At 1.27 per cent, the weekly positivity rate has stayed less than 2 per cent for the last 43 days.

“There has been a surge in the number of Covid 19 cases being reported in China, Russia and other European countries... We are worried about a surge in Covid 19 cases following Diwali as adherence to social pandemic norms has become lax. Since the possibility of new mutant strains emerging and children yet to be fully vaccinated, uncertainty about the rise in cases continue to exist,” said Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, “It will not be surprising if there is another surge of Covid in India which may be expected in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Therefore, people should wear masks, maintain social distance and hand hygiene strictly.”

Furthermore, Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Aakash Healthcare & Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka said there have been a couple of patients who reported Covid like symptoms