Health experts fear surge in Covid cases after Diwali

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Health experts have warned of a surge in Covid-19 cases after Diwali as a large number of people did not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, as seen at overcrowded markets across the country and the general increase in social interactions.
Meanwhile, India reported a fall in daily Covid cases to 10,929 on Saturday against Friday’s tally of 14,313. The daily death toll stood at 392, taking the total casualties to 4.60 lakh so far. Kerala registered the maximum casualties at 314. The State also contributed to more than 60 per cent of the cases at 6,580.
There has also been a significant decline in the number of Covid tests post-Diwali. On Saturday, the number of tests done stood at 8.10 lakh compared with 6.70 lakh tests on Friday. With this, the cumulative tests done so far stand at 61.39 crore. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sources, there has been a decline in Covid tests due to the festival season.
In Mizoram, the daily Covid cases were recorded at 513 with five casualties. According to Health Ministry sources, the cases have been higher in Mizoram because of it being a border State. “A surge in Mizoram Covid cases would be due to mass gatherings, the possibility of new strain and laxity among people vis-a-vis Covid-appropriate behaviour,” they sources said.
Further, a spike in active cases was also witnessed in Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, among others. Also, at 1.35 per cent, the daily positivity rate has stayed less than 2 per cent for the last 33 days. At 1.27 per cent, the weekly positivity rate has stayed less than 2 per cent for the last 43 days.
“There has been a surge in the number of Covid 19 cases being reported in China, Russia and other European countries... We are worried about a surge in Covid 19 cases following Diwali as adherence to social pandemic norms has become lax. Since the possibility of new mutant strains emerging and children yet to be fully vaccinated, uncertainty about the rise in cases continue to exist,” said Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology, and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.
Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, “It will not be surprising if there is another surge of Covid in India which may be expected in the next 2 to 3 weeks. Therefore, people should wear masks, maintain social distance and hand hygiene strictly.”
Furthermore, Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Aakash Healthcare & Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka said there have been a couple of patients who reported Covid like symptoms
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...