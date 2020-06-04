Health Ministry shut for two days as officials test positive for Covid-19

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will remain closed for two days, as several officials have tested positive for Covid-19.
The entire premises of the MoHFW and the Directorate General of Health Services, at Nirman Bhawan here, will remain closed for sanitisation from June 6 to June 7, except for an emergency Covid-19 team, said an official memorandum issued by the Ministry.
The MoHFW has suspended routine issue of visitor passes. “Only those visitors who have proper permission of the officer, whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened,” said the memorandum.
“It has been noticed that at times social distancing is not being maintained in office premises,” it added.
The memorandum listed up to 40 precautionary rules for all employees for containment — from not spitting to barring physical receipt of files to practising respiratory hygiene (cough etiquette) and not using central air conditioning systems. It also prohibited the gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office.
Earlier, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan routinely held video conferences with State representatives in the conference hall, in the presence of staff members and cameras, with the number of persons often exceeding five.
The MoHFW has now stated that desks and chairs should be arranged in a zigzag pattern so that no two employees sit directly across from each other. It has also instructed employees to not lunch in groups, and barred all those who have given their throat and nasal swabs for checking to not come to office until the results are available.
While internal meetings in the Ministry were earlier often held physically, the MoHFW has now stated that all meetings should be carried out through video conferencing only. It has also barred drivers from containment zones from driving vehicles.
The wearing of masks inside the MoHFW premises is now mandatory, social distancing is a norm, and loitering or crowding in corridors has to be avoided, the memorandum stated.
As on June 4 across India: Total confirmed cases - 2,16,919; Recovered - 1,04,107; and Deaths - 6,075
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...