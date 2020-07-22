Heavy rain over North-East lifting; Arabian Sea turns restive

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Intense rainfall over East and North-East India as well as parts of North-West India has started to abate with the clouds thinning out over the respective regions on Wednesday.
This is because the rain-driver monsoon trough is shifting back to where it should belong — southwards from the foothills of the Himalayas — though it is not confirmed if it is headed for the Bay of Bengal, its ideal moorings.
Short- to medium-range model guidance does not indicate this possibility; it is suspected that instead of reaching the whole hog, its lashing tail may roll in backwards to form a loop or circulation and get a move to the West or North-West towards Madhya Pradesh and adjoining North-West India, possibly bringing back another spell of rains over these areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its outlook said the rainfall intensity and distribution over North-West India (around New Delhi) will reduce significantly from Thursday (with the eastern end of the monsoon trough heading southwards).
Some reduction in rainfall intensity is likely also over North-East India from Friday.
But it has forecast widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Central, East and North-East India and Maharashtra during the next three days, with rainfall intensity expected to decrease thereafter. Isolated, extremely heavy falls are forecast over Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday, and over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim.
To the South, the non-seasonal trough that extended from north interior Karnataka to Interior Tamil Nadu across south interior Karnataka has weakened, indicating that the monsoon is likely pulling itself together for the next spell there. Satellite pictures showed widespread clouds over South-West Arabian Sea and over adjoining Lakshadweep, even as a cyclonic circulation hummed in the neighbourhood.
The IMD located the circulation over Comorin and the adjoining Maldives on Wednesday afternoon. The system has already been triggering swell waves across the Kerala coast, with many dwellings along the Covid-19-affected region witnessing massive currents of sea water rushing in and inundating them. The circulation is forecast to hover above the region for the next four days.
Wednesday’s forecast said that strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 km/hour (almost depression strength) would prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea.
Squally weather (wind speeds of 40-50 km/hour) was forecast over Lakshadweep adjoining the South-East Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala Coast and over East-Central Arabian Sea and off the Karnataka Coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea over these areas.
In a similar manner, the forecast for Thursday also said that strong winds (50-60 km/hour) are likely over South-West and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea. Squally weather (40-50 km/hour) is forecast to prevail over the Lakshadweep area and the adjoining South-East Arabian Sea, along and off the Kerala coast and East-Central Arabian Sea, and off the Karnataka-Goa-South Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...