Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gujarat will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for ₹55,000 crore worth of projects which includes two new pressurised Heavy Water Reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and a brand-new runway of Indian Air Force Station at Deesa.

At Mehsana in North Gujarat, PM Modi will inaugurate the IAF runway which has been constructed at the cost of ₹394 crore and is located just 130 kilometers away from the international border with Pakistan. The runway for the IAF airbase at Deesa is expected to play a strategic role in launching land and sea operations along the western border.

Among other rail and road projects, PM Modi will also inaugurate a ₹2,042 crore Gujarat Fibre Grid Network project which will help connect 8,030 gram panchayats with a 35,264-km-long high-speed internet network under the BharatNet Phase-2.

At Navsari in South Gujarat, PM Modi will dedicate two new pressurised Heavy Water Reactors at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station constructed at an estimated cost of ₹22,500 crore. The two plants have a cumulative capacity to generate 700 MW.

He will also inaugurate as well as lay foundation stones for various sections of the under-construction Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway being built by NHAI.

