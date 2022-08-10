Hold referendum on whether taxpayers' money be spent on healthcare or one's friends: Kejriwal

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that a referendum should be held on whether the taxpayers’ money be spent on providing quality services like healthcare and education or on one’s family and friends.

The reaction of Kejriwal, who is currently touring the BJP-ruled Gujarat on a poll campaign, came on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Panipat that "freebies" impede India's effort to become self-reliant and also burden taxpayers.

"There should be referendum on whether the government money should be spent on one family as a party wants so, or on one's friends or it should be spent on building good schools and hospitals in the country," he said in a video message without taking any names.