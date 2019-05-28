National

Horticulture award for TNAU V-C

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

N Kumar   -  The Hindu

N Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, has been conferred the lifetime recognition award by the Confederation of Horticulture Association of India. The award has been conferred for his outstanding contribution in the field of horticulture and academic leadership focussed on human resource development in agriculture.

Published on May 28, 2019
Next Story

Modi govt to scale up Digital Village 2.0
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Modi govt to scale up Digital Village 2.0