House urges speedy trial, punishment in rape cases

Parliament condemned the rape and murder of a veterinary surgeon in Hyderabad and urged the Centre to ensure speedy justice in the cases of atrocities against women. The Congress said mere sloganeering will not help and asked the Centre to come up with emergency measures to ensure safety of women.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, who allowed the discussion, said what happened in Hyderabad is a total disgrace to all principles of humanity. “It is terrible that we are getting to hear more and more of brutal incidents of outraging the modesty of a woman,” the Vice-President said.
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, said the problem cannot be solved by one law or one Act.
He said the entire country will have to stand together to eliminate atrocities against women. He said the problem will have to be taken out and destroyed with its roots.
An emotionally charged Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan said the rapists should be brought out in public and lynched. “These people should be shamed in front of the country,” she said.
DMK MP P Wilson said courts should be suggested to surgically and chemically castrate convicted rapists.
He said many countries have this punishment and it will reduce the sexual performance and sexual re-offending.
“The cost of such procedure should be recovered from the accused by selling his assets,” he said.
MPs such as Mohd Ali Khan and Sanjay Singh demanded speedy trial of such cases.
In Lok Sabha too, the matter was taken up. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the incident. “We are ready for discussions in the House so that stringent provisions in laws could be explored to give punishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents,” he said. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is ready to amend the Indian Penal Code and CrPC to ensure speedy justice in such cases.
Later, talking to reporters, Congress spokesperson and MP Amee Yajnik said the conviction rate in such cases is just eight per cent. She said the UPA Government amended the CrPC, but the present government has not done anything. “There’s only talk and nothing is done on the ground. Nirbhaya fund remains unused,” she said. “We talk about beti padhao beti bachao but when they educate and step out and then things like these happens and everyone is only a mute spectator,” she added.
