The small village of Dhumalwadi, located in Satara district of Maharashtra, has been given the title of the ‘Village of Fruits’ by the state government in recognition of its efforts in cultivating more than 19 varieties of fruits, resulting in an annual market turnover of Rs 25 crore.

Starting in 1985, the village primarily focused on pomegranate cultivation. However, in the 1990s, the Telya disease, also known as Bacterial Blight, devastated pomegranate cultivation. In response, many farmers began experimenting with various fruit plantations. Today, approximately 90 per cent of the village’s population of around 12,00 people is involved in horticulture.

The villagers have successfully cultivated an array of 19 fruit varieties, including mangoes, guava, custard apples, bananas, papayas, grapes, java plums, Indian gooseberries, pomegranates, blackberries, jackfruit, watermelon, and tamarind, among others. Traders from across states visit the village to purchase these high-quality fruits.

Despite facing water scarcity, the residents have persevered in their agricultural experiments. “Agriculture remains the primary occupation in Dhumalwadi, and the women in the village have played a significant role in transforming it into the renowned Village of Fruits,” said former village head Pallavi Pawar, while speaking to businessline.

Facing challenges

Of 371 hectares of cultivable land in the village, 258 hectares is dedicated to horticulture. It is irrigated by a network of canals, bore wells, and a percolation lake. However, these water bodies often run dry due to the declining levels of underground water.

Nevertheless, the water scarcity issue hasn’t discouraged the villagers. Many use micro-irrigation systems and organic fertilisers to make the most of available resources.

Additionally, some farmers are considering establishing processing units for their produce. One farmer has embarked on grape exports, showcasing the village’s resilience and determination to overcome water-related challenges.

Recognition

The state government, in its award citation, said the village has created its own identity in the field of horticulture and the villagers were doing substantial work in production, processing of exports, and agro tourism.

Local farmer Rajaram Pawar has named his residence ‘Fruit Palace,’ a testament to the prosperity derived from fruit farming in the village. Consequently, the villagers no longer feel compelled to migrate to cities in search of a livelihood.