Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, finds himself in a state of profound blessing.

"I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me," he told ANI.

BL Santhosh, National General Secretary of the BJP, wrote on X, and remarked on Yogiraj's devotion, stating, "His sensation of fulfilling the dreams of a nation in wait is palpable. Dhanya Dhanya hai."

A file photo of Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

As the nation eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, Arun Yogiraj stands as a symbol of dedication and fulfilment, making this monumental occasion a testament to his craftsmanship and devotion.Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri has termed this day the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'.

Also read: PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

"This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. My heart is full and we are very happy. Best wishes to the entire nation and the world," said Dhirendra Shastri.

Also read Destination Ayodhya: The city of the moment

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr Satheesh Reddy who also arrived in the temple town, expressed his happiness to be a part of the ceremony.

"...It's a fantastic feeling. The temple of Maryada Purushottam is here...We are extremely happy to be here and participate in this event," he said.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.