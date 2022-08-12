IAF contingent flies to Malaysia to participate in first ever bilateral air exercise

In a sign of maturing military relationship, an Indian Air Force contingent flew to Malaysia on Friday to participate in the first ever bilateral air exercise.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the four-day air exercise, named ‘ Udarashakti’, with Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft while the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will be flying Su 30 MKM aircraft. The IAF contingent is expected to exploit the opportunity to share and learn good practices with some of the best professionals from RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities. The Indian contingent departed from one of its air bases directly for their destination, the RMAF base of Kuantan, said the IAF.

The exercise, which will witness various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces, will fortify the long standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation which subsequently augment security in the region.

From 2018, the two countries started joint military exercises. First, both the armies did a battle exercise followed by a joint naval military exercise to test inter-operability of their navies in South East Asia and Western Pacific regions.