IIT Bombay researcher proposes a hybrid system for wastewater treatment

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Marrying mechanised Sewage Treatment plants (STPs) with natural treatment systems can be a cost effective option to prevent dumping of untreated wastewater into rivers, a researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has said.
Such hybrid treatment systems will also help to meet the stringent wastewater treatment norms put in place by the National Green Tribunal in 2019, said Pradip Kalbar, an assistant professor at Centre for Urban Science and Engineering at IIT-Bombay in a paper published recently in the journal Clean Technologies and Environmental Policy.
As much as 80 per cent of India’s surface water is contaminated with a whopping 40,527 million litres of untreated wastewater discharged into rivers and lakes every day. Currently, STPs treat only 44 per cent of wastewater and even this treatment is not sufficient to meet the current discharge standards issued by the NGT, Kalbar said.
Before the tribunal’s order, the treatment plants were required to ensure that the treated water had a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of less than 30 mg/L. BOD represents the amount of organic matter in the wastewater. The revised standard is less than 10 mg/L, Kalbar said.
To meet these norms, apart from upgrading the existing STPs, there is a need to install new systems to treat the rest 56 per cent of the wastewater, which is discharged without any treatment. The hybrid model that he has proposed aims to tap the merits of both mechanised treatment system and natural system.
Attaining this new standard with the current system would be very unsustainable with either of the methods, he said. Mechanised systems are feasible until a BOD of 30 mg/L. Any further purification would increase the costs multifold as this requires advanced treatment technologies. Natural systems such as the constructed wetlands, on the other hand, would need extensive land to meet the requirements since land requirement grows in multiples for every additional BOD to be removed.
To solve this problem, Kalbar proposes a novel system called the hybrid treatment system, which pairs both mechanised systems and natural systems to achieve the discharge requirements. First, the wastewater (typically having a BOD of about 300 mg/L) is treated with a mechanised system, and it is brought to a BOD of 30 mg/L. The water can then be treated with a natural system until a BOD of 10 mg/L is attained.
During the typical lifetime of 30 years for a treatment plant, a mechanised system would accumulate annual costs that would exceed the initial land investment required for a hybrid system. The use of hybrid systems in place of high-demand mechanised systems for treatment beyond 30 mg/L significantly reduces costs and resources, Kalbar suggested.
As per his calculation, deploying such a hybrid systems throughout the country would ultimately lead to an annual savings of 540 GWh, enough to power all of Mumbai for half a year.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...