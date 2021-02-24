National

IMA’s remarks on Coronil ‘uncalled for’: Patanjali

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said that the recent remarks of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Coronil were “disheartening” and "uncalled for" and that they reflected a “lack of understanding of scientific research concepts.”

More
Madras HC sets aside order restraining Patanjali from using ‘Coronil’ trademark
 

Stating that the formulations are based on ancient knowledge of Ayurveda, with well-described classical references, the company said that “the medicines introduced in the press conference held on February 19, have been validated through in-depth in-vitro, in-vivo biological and chemical studies, along with randomized clinical trials. These studies have been conducted by following rigorous norms and regulations for chemical and biological r

More
Patanjali’s Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme
esearch.”

 

Stating that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has never undermined modern medicines, Patanjali said that his presence at the press conference showed “his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to other forms of medicinal systems.”

“ It is quite beyond us to comprehend the serious and extremely offensive comment of “falsely fabricated unscientific product”, as all our research studies have been published in peer-reviewed research journals,” it stated.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
alternative medicine
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.