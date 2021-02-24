IMA’s remarks on Coronil ‘uncalled for’: Patanjali

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said that the recent remarks of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Coronil were “disheartening” and "uncalled for" and that they reflected a “lack of understanding of scientific research concepts.”

Stating that the formulations are based on ancient knowledge of Ayurveda, with well-described classical references, the company said that “the medicines introduced in the press conference held on February 19, have been validated through in-depth in-vitro, in-vivo biological and chemical studies, along with randomized clinical trials. These studies have been conducted by following rigorous norms and regulations for chemical and biological r

esearch.”

Stating that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has never undermined modern medicines, Patanjali said that his presence at the press conference showed “his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to other forms of medicinal systems.”

“ It is quite beyond us to comprehend the serious and extremely offensive comment of “falsely fabricated unscientific product”, as all our research studies have been published in peer-reviewed research journals,” it stated.