IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai this weekend

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains in Mumbai over the weekend.

The city has already witnessed heavy showers on Friday morning. It is expected to witness intense rainfall over selected areas during the day.

“Mumbai rainfall spell: Many areas of Mumbai today have very heavy rainfalls. Rainfall in latest 3-hours Till 1130IST of today 3rd July- Colaba-15.6cm and Santacruz-6.1cm. Warning for next 3-hour-Intense to very intense rain likely to continue at most places over Mumbai,” IMD tweeted at noon on Friday.

Local authorities in Mumbai have also tweeted advisories for netizens to remain safe during the heavy showers.

“The @Indiametdept has forecasted “heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places” for Fri & Sat for Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions,” Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a list of dos and don’t for Mumbaikars amid the heavy rainfall warning.

“@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July,” BMC captioned the list.

Here’s a list of dos and don’t from the local authority:

* Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication.

* Keep track of monsoon updates from reliable sources (IMD has been sending updates through its Twitter account).

* Avoid waterlogged areas.

* Keep away from broken electric poles and avoid handling any electrical equipment.

* Keep away from gutters, sewage lines, wires and high-pressure power lines.

* Avoid standing and parking vehicles near trees.

* Stock up on food and medicines.

* Keep a torch and battery on hand

* Keep valuable documents in plastic covers.

* Rely on home-cooked meals, avoid ordering meals.