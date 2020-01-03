In Maharashtra, new vehicle registrations declined 15 per cent in 2019

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool: a multi-functional air purifier
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed.
Maharashtra is one of the largest auto markets in the country.
The department had set itself a low revenue target for financial year 2019-20, but as of November, even that target appears to be difficult to achieve.
It can be noted that since FY15, the department, one of the top revenue-mopping agencies for the State, has delivered revenues higher than the target.
For 2019-20, the department aimed to collect Rs 8,249 crore in taxes and other levies from vehicle registrations, against Rs 8,672 crore in 2018-19.
As of November 2019, it had collected only Rs 5,466 crore.
As per the data, there was a 15 per cent decline in new vehicle registrations, which stood at 23.10 lakh in calendar year 2019 against 27.14 lakh in 2018.
“Nearly two lakh fewer vehicles were registered in the State in April-November period. This will impact the department’s revenue collections,” state transport commissioner Shekhar Channe said earlier this week.
But the department is hopeful of achieving the target by the end of the fiscal year, he added.
Only 16.92 lakh new two-wheelers were registered in the State in 2019, against 19.69 lakh previous year.
Four-wheeler sales slid to 3.66 lakh in 2019 from 3.97 lakh in 2018, while three-wheeler registrations too dipped at 95,808 against 1.72 lakh in 2018.
Registrations of small goods carriers declined to 76,182 from 80,063 in 2018, it revealed.
According to the data, there are 3.53 crore registered vehicles in the State, which has a population of over 11 crore.
Across the country, all sectors of the auto industry were battered by the economic slow down in 2019. The industry is expected to close 2019-20 with a decline of 13-17 per cent in wholesale dispatches.
Meanwhile, the latest road accident statistics for Maharashtra indicated a dip in number of accidents by 7.4 per cent.
The number of fatalities dropped by 5.2 percent and number of injured by 8 per cent, as of November 2019.
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
Steffen Knapp, Director, believes the integration translates into greater focus for the carmaker
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...