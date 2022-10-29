A non-profit initiative, Indo Nippon Business Council & Academia Collaboration (INBCC), has been set up by Namaste Konnichiwa Foundation to facilitate investments from Japanese investors in Indian start-ups, among other objectives.

“These start-up investments could be in sectors like IoT (internet of things), artificial intelligence, fisheries, food tech etc,” Krishna Gowda, founding member and co-founder of INBCC, told businessline. In addition to venture capitalists from Japan investing in Indian start-ups, Gowda noted that some Japanese people are also interested in specific projects in the food industry and fisheries.

“We will not only enable start-up funding, we want to bring technology, solutions and build the confidence in the Indian entrepreneur community that they can do the business in Japan,” he added. INBCC aims to provide a one-stop platform for credible business information and solutions to facilitate business between Indian and Japanese companies.

INBCC will create an integrated business environment for member companies by enabling end-to-end support to expedite business activities between the two countries. These member companies will also pay a minimal fee to support the organisation’s multiple initiatives.

Digital platform

A digital platform would also be provided for B2B facilitation to ease transactions between international partners. By 2024, INBCC hopes to facilitate 75 Indo-Japanese university collaborations, 50 B2B networking, and create 10,000 jobs for Indians in Japan.

Further, talking about INBCC’s vision, Gowda said, “We are building a go-to platform where the investor from Japan and entrepreneurs from India can collaborate and are also looking to support the academicians. For example, some of our friends are working very closely with SRM University mentoring the students to take Japan as an opportunity land and learn the language. We all worked in Japan for long time. We know the potential of Japan and now we want to extend this to the next generation.”

