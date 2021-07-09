Income Tax searches on Ramky Group reveals huge tax evasion; ₹1,200 crore made up loss

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Following a search and seizure operation on Ramky Group on July 6, the Income Tax department has allegedly seized incriminating documents indicating unaccounted transactions.
The Hyderabad-based Ramky Group is a diversified entity engaged in real estate, construction, waste management and infrastructure. The Group is founded by Ayodhya Rami Reddy, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member. PE firm, KKR acquired a 60 percent stake Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, a group company, in August 2018 for $530 million.
According to a statement from Income Tax department, during the search operation many incriminating documents, loose sheets etc were seized indicating involvement of the group in unaccounted transactions. It was found that the group had sold majority stake, to a non-resident entity based in Singapore, in one of its group concerns during FY18-19 and had earned huge capital gains.
The group subsequently devised various colourable schemes by means of entering into a series of share purchase/sale/non arm’s length valued subscription and subsequent bonus issuance etc with related parties, creating a loss which was set off against the capital gains earned, the statement said.
The documents recovered indicate that the loss was artificially created to set off the respective capital gains. The search operation led to detection of artificial loss of approximately ₹1,200 crore, which is to be taxed in the hands of the respective assessees.
Further, the search operation found that the assessee had incorrectly claimed bad debts to the tune of ₹288 crore on account of related party transactions, which was set off against the aforementioned profits earned.
During search proceedings, incriminating documents relating to this artificial/incorrect claim were found. Unaccounted cash transactions with the associates of the group have also been detected during the search, and the quantum and modus of the same is under examination.
Following this search, the entities and associates have admitted to having unaccounted income of ₹300 crore and have also agreed to pay due taxes.
Further investigation is now under progress.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...