Senior Health Ministry officials in India said that the country is at low risk from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness. Nonetheless, the country is prepared “for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation”, they said. “The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in China,” the official said|

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is discussing preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) in October 2023 in China that was reported to WHO (World Health Organisation).

The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far, a statement from the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. However, officials said the Ministry is strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors. India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency, the officials said.

India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues.

In addition, India’s surveillance and detection networks under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have rich experience of dealing with challenging health situations during the Covid-19 pandemic, the official said.