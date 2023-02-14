India and Bangladesh will discuss forging greater cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, power & energy, defence, connectivity, water and security at the Foreign Secretaries’ meeting this week in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official visit to the neighbouring country on February 15-16 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen, per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy. Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas,” the release added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit