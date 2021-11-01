India has administered over 106.3 crore total vaccination doses so far

India has administered over 106.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 1, 7am, 1,06,31,24,205 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 73,23,71,508 first doses and 33,07,52,697 second doses.

12,77,542 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 5,65,474 were first doses while 7,12,068 were second doses.

Uttar Pradesh on top

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 13,08,60,760 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,81,74,486 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,77,51,913 doses.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,81,78,865. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,71,98,794 doses and West Bengal with 5,61,92,166 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,26,81,895 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,09,75,692 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,59,72,387.

Covid tally

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 158817, down by 455 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12,718 to 3,36,68560. 251 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,58,437.