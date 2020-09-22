India-Maldives cargo ferry ship calls at Kochi Port

MV MCP Linz, which made its maiden call at Kochi on the inaugural India-Maldives service, was accorded a formal reception at Cochin Port Trust on Tuesday.

M.Beena, Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, exchanged a plaque with the Captain of the vessel to commemorate the maiden call. The vessel will sail for Maldives after loading containers and break bulk cargo from Kochi.

MV MCP Linz, operated by Shipping Corporation of India, has a capacity to carry 3000TEUs and 3000 tonnes dry bulk/break-bulk. The service will connect Thoothukudi–Kochi–Maldives ports once in a fortnight.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Aishath Nahula, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Republic of Maldives, had jointly launched the cargo ferry service from India to Maldives through video conferencing on Monday.

The direct India-Maldives services offers tremendous opportunities to the members of the Exim trade in India to tap the potential of the Maldives market. Marine products, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, food-grains and pulses, flour, vegetables, edible oil, meat products etc. are some of the areas of huge potential for the Indian exporters.