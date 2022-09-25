India on cusp of scientific revolution: Principal Scientific Adviser

India is at the cusp of a scientific revolution in many sectors, including quantum technologies, digital technologies, and health care, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event, he said the country's response to Covid-19 has taught people that, by working collectively, India can make an "exponential progress." "The office of Principal Scientific Adviser has commenced discussions on the launch of one health mission cutting across departments and ministries of the Government, which will integrate disease surveillance and control, cutting across humans, livestock, and wildlife," Sood said after presenting the degrees to students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology during the 18th Convocation held at its campus.

The world today is looking at India with admiration and expectation that it would contribute to solving global issues, such as clean energy, water remediation, clean environment, and sustainable growth.

"This is certainly within our reach, and our research has to be comparable to the very best in the world in all disciplines. I urge you to push the frontiers of knowledge and translate this knowledge towards societal development," he said addressing the new graduates.

Noting that a strong country is measured in terms of education, science, technology and innovation, he said, "Although we have developed considerable strengths in all four pillars individually, I would like to point out that we have led this four-pillar function almost in isolation for way too long." "This may sound like a cliche, but we certainly need to break the silos. Deeper engagement among those pillars will let us leverage much more benefit and what we are experiencing today." he added.