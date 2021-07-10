India reports 42,766 fresh cases, 1,206 deaths on Saturday

India reported 42,766 daily Covid cases on Saturday, with 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, according to Health Ministry data. Again, Kerala recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases at 13,563, while Maharashtra held onto its second position at 8,992.

Maharashtra reported 738 casualties, followed by Kerala at 130.

Cumulatively, the country has reported 3,07,95,716 infections, while the total death toll stands at 4,07,145, the recovered cases at 2,99,33,538 and the active caseload at 4,55,033. The overall recovery rate has improved to 97.2 per cent, with 45,254 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19,55,225 tests have been conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, with the cumulative tests at 42.920 crore so far. The weekly positivity rate, which has shown a declining trend, is currently at 2.34 per cent, and the daily positivity rate was at 2.19 per cent on Saturday. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for 19 consecutive days, and below 5 per cent for 33 consecutive days now.

In addition, India has administered more than 37.53 crore vaccine doses so far, with 32,98,358 doses given till 6:00 PM, according to the CoWIN dashboard data.