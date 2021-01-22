India sends shipments of Covishield vaccines to Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles

India has sent shipments of Covishield vaccines to Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles taking forward its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ (vaccine diplomacy) drive which has earned it praises from recipient nations.

Consignments carrying the vaccine are to reach Myanmar (1.5 million doses), Mauritius (1,00,000 doses) and Seychelles (50,000 doses) on Friday, according to sources.

Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal have already received their gifts of the Covishield vaccines from India earlier this week while some others such as Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are waiting for their turn.

Earning goodwill

“These gifts of vaccines to the neighbouring countries and some others are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India would try to serve the world through its vaccine producing capabilities. It is also earning India a lot of goodwill,” the source said.

Covishield vaccines are manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, in her New Year address, had mentioned that there was wide appreciation in her country for India’s willingness to provide Covid-19 vaccines, the source pointed out.

Nepal’s Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi also praised India for providing the vaccines as a gift to help the public which is suffering due to the pandemic, as per reports.

India also provided a training course in administering Covid vaccine to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Bahrain, Brazil, Mauritius, Morocco, Oman, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, the source tracking the matter told BuinessLine.

“In December 2020, a high level health delegation from Myanmar visited India and met with their counterparts to seek cooperation in the field of vaccine delivery, training on clinical trials, and other areas of research & development in the health sector. Both sides are also in discussion on holding clinical trials of Indian vaccines in Myanmar,” the source said

New Delhi sent 1,50,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives each on Tuesday and 1 million and 2 million doses respectively to Nepal and Bangladesh the following day. Covishield vaccines are manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

India rolled out the world’s largest Covid-19 immunisation drive on January 16 and around 9.9 lakh health workers have been administered the vaccine so far.