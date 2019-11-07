India, Sweden to engage in clean, innovative technologies through Accelerator Programme

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
India and Sweden to work together closely in the areas of clean, innovative technologies and share latest knowhow.
During a CII India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator Programme held here, a workshop and B2B meeting was hosted with Swedish cleantech and energy efficiency delegation.
The Accelerator Programme, being supported by Swedish Energy Agency and Business Sweden, has been running since year 2013 and has facilitated in transferring some of the innovative clean technologies and solutions from Sweden to India.
Ludvig Lindstrom, Country Manager – India, Swedish Energy Agency, underlined that in a Joint Declaration issued by the Prime Minister of Sweden and Prime Minister of India in the year 2018 on ‘Sweden- India Joint Action Plan,’ there was a mention of India-Sweden Innovations’ Accelerator programme, which added impetus.
Under the programme, we are working on several areas such as microgrid, power quality, biogas, solar power, and automation, said Lindstrom. In the last six years of this programme, about 50 Swedish companies have been introduced in India and nearly 500 Indian companies have participated in this initiative, Ludvig said.
“We have either completed or are working on about 100 collaborative projects in India. This in turn is facilitating in transfer of some of the finest clean technologies between Sweden and India,” he said. Pawan Tahlani, Senior Project Manager, Business Sweden, Embassy of Sweden, highlighted that
under the India-Sweden Innovations’ Accelerator Program, Swedish firms have facilitated in improving the lives and well-being of rural farmers in Bihar through renewable energy interventions and helped Amul set up a waste-to-energy plant in Gujarat, among other interventions.
C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Hyderabad Chapter, said the Indian building sector has incorporated innovative and clean technologies and reduced their carbon footprint tremendously. Indian building sector looks forward to work more closely with Swedish companies in introducing many more ecologically superior technologies and material.
