The Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC), a 32-year-old Washington DC-based commerce chamber, has opened its Hyderabad Chapter.

Suresh Rayudu Chitturi, Vice-President and Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms Private Limited, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Hyderabad Chapter.

“The chambers promote bilateral trade ties between the US and India,” KV Kumar, Executive Chairman of IAICC, has said.

