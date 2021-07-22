Indian building product manufacturers are going green

Over 2,500 building products and materials manufactured by more than 150 leading manufacturers have achieved the GreenPro Ecolabel launched by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the aegis of Confederation of Indian Industry(CII). The Ecolabel facilitates building products and material manufacturers to embrace green concepts.

Sustainable public procurement

The Confederation of Indian Industry and Government e-Market Place (GeM) would work together in facilitating implementation of sustainable public procurement in the country.

GreenPro Ecolabelled products and materials enhance the performance of green buildings in terms of resource efficiency, indoor environment quality, occupants’ comfort, health and well-being. These green products can cater to more than 90% of the cost of construction and are available in the market at a competitive price when compared to conventional products.

During his address at the 5th edition of GreenPro Summit 2021 organised by CII, Rajeev Kandpal, Joint Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, Government e-Market Place (GeM) mentioned that GeM would play a significant role in incentivising and facilitating the procurement of green products by government organizations.

Kandpal said there is a need for creating demand for Green Products. GeM, being a central procurement portal, would facilitate by providing variety of choices and additional information to buyers on the sustainability aspects of the products and services.

ParasuRaman R, Chairman, Green Products and Services Council, Founding Chairman of Indian Green Building Council said, many government organizations such as PWD Rajasthan, PWD West Bengal, Delhi Metro, Cochin Shipyard, Chennai Metro, New Town Kolkata Development Authority, HLL Infratech etc., are already procuring green products for their projects and specifying ‘GreenPro’ as a criteria in their tender documents and procurement guidelines.

SN Venkataraman, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercials, ITC Ltd, said “The whole business world is moving towards ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) principles and sustainability is going to be a driver for the business. It is imperative to adopt sustainable production in paper packaging sector.”

The inaugural session was marked by award of GreenPro Ecolabel to 28 product manufacturers including leading manufacturers such as TATA Steel Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd. GreenPro Ecolabelling standard for paper packaging products and GreenPro directory 2021 volume 3 were also launched.