Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on December 9, Reuters partner ANI said in a report on Monday, citing sources.

The face-off on Friday resulted in minor injuries to few soliders on both sides, the report added.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

