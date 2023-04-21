Bandidos Pitstop, one of the brands among retail and online destinations for mid-range and premium motorcycle accessories in India, has announced the launch of its new manufacturing company Metalverse.

Metalverse aims to revolutionise the motorcycle accessories industry by providing riders with unique designs and custom-made accessories that they can install themselves.

The new company will focus on producing premium quality motorcycle accessories with a mission to enhance motorcycles’ safety along with riders’ safety. Metalverse has set up a state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore with modern technology to manufacture a range of accessories.

“Our focus on unique designs, DIY installation, strategic analytics, and rider engagement will set us apart from the competition and make Metalverse the go-to brand for motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Murshid Basheer, Founder.

Metalverse plans to launch its products in India and export them to international markets, focussing on markets that prioritise safety and premium quality products. The founders believe that their experience in the motorcycle racing industry and their passion for premium quality products will set them apart from their competitors.

One of the key features that sets Metalverse apart is its commitment to developing unique designs for each bike model that allow riders to install the accessories themselves. This not only saves riders money but also empowers them to customise their bikes according to their preferences.

In 2014, Bandidos was founded by a group of five enthusiastic riders who shared a diverse range of motorcycling experience, including professional racing, stunt shows, adventure riding, touring, and training.

