Indians may choose slot to receive Covid-19 vaccine: Report

The general public, who will be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, would be able to choose a slot for the vaccine inoculation with time, date, and centre, according to officials quoted in the Hindustan Times report.

Officials, who are managing the next phase of the vaccination drive, revealed that the administration may introduce some modifications to the Co-WIN platform.

This group includes around 270 million people above the age of 50 as well as younger people who have comorbidities that can lead to Covid-19 severity.

The official, who wished anonymity, told HT that the administration plans to make this a “people/citizen-centric system” wherein the option of self-registration can be availed by the general public. Since the next drive will focus mostly on the elderly, hence, the government intends to make it convenient for them.

“It will be similar to making online bookings, for example, the way it is done for a film where a person can choose the slot. Why should a person need to travel too far to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot, or end up with a slot or date that is not suitable? The process will be made easier for them,” the official added.

Various platforms

The health administration aims to incorporate various platforms for the purpose of self-registration. This may include the Aarogya Setu app, a group of helplines, through IVRS for those with a feature phone. Citizens will be provided with the option of accessing a web portal to pick a slot, the official said.

“For areas where internet connectivity is an issue, we could also leave the option of seeking an appointment for vaccination through walk-ins at your nearest health or other identified facilities. All these modalities are currently being worked out,” the official added.

“It is still being looked at who can certify this target population, whether to look for endorsement from a private physician, district hospital or a medical college. All that is being deliberated upon and soon will be made public,” said a second official, asking not to be named.

The report further revealed that around six in 10 (62 per cent) of all infections of Covid-19 have been reported among people under the age of 45. However, patients above 45 years of age account for almost 9 in 10 (87 per cent) of all deaths.

According to media reports, the country has registered 20 lakh beneficiaries getting inoculated by the vaccine since January 16, when the drive kicked off. India has also reported the lowest daily new cases of infection as well as deaths in around eight months.