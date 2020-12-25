National

India’s active Covid-19 caseload drops to 2.82 lakh

New Delhi | Updated on December 25, 2020 Published on December 25, 2020

23,067 new cases reported in 24 hours

The number of active Covid-19 infections has dwindled to 2.82 lakh in the last 24 hours, with the country reporting 1,930 more recoveries than fresh cases. The number of new cases reported since Thursday is 23,067 while 336 people died during the same period.

Among the States that reported the high number of cases in the last 24 hours were Kerala (4,801), Maharashtra (3,171) and West Bengal (2,054).

Across the country, around 9.98 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out since Thursday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

