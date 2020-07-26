India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 13,85,522

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The Covid-19 death toll in the country rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.
The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.
This is the fourth consecutive day when Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.
The number of tests for detection of Covid-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday, the highest in a day.
Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 are from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha.
Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have reported nine fatalities each followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight deaths, Haryana seven, Kerela five, Goa four, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Nagaland three each, while Assam and Ladakh have registered a fatality each.
