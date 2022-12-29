At a time when the tensions on the border with China refuse to subside, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos air-launched supersonic cruise missile from a SU-30MKI fighter aircraft, hitting a ship target in the Bay of Bengal region.

“The Indian Air Force today successfully fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos air-launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft,” the ministry of defence said in a statement. The missile achieved the desired mission objective of taking down the target.

The ministry stated that the successful test fire of the BrahMos air-launched missile has provided a “significant capability boost” to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges. “The extended range capability of the missile, coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft, gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields,” the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The extended-range version of BrahMos empowers the SU-30MKI to hit targets located 350 kilometers away, compared to around 290 kilometers in the initial version of the supersonic missile, which has been tested multiple times from the frontline fighter jet of the IAF.

