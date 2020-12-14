India’s soft power far more than that of China: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
India’s soft power far exceeds that of China, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Speaking at the FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Meeting, Singh said: “There can be a serious debate on who owns more military might, but when it comes to soft power, there is no scope of ambiguity. India is far ahead of China when it comes to leading the world with ideas. If you look at the entire East Asia, there is a huge cultural impact of India.”
ALSO RAD: India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
He referred to the impact and influence of Buddhism being the main religion for nearly 80 per cent of China’s inhabitants before the Xinhai Revolution.
Singh said that the Indian troops have thwarted Chinese advances across the Line of Actual Control. He also asked the business community to help in import substitution to meet the needs of the armed forces through locally manufactured products.
ALSO READ: Army chief holds talks with top Saudi generals; discusses ways to enhance defence cooperation
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...