National

Infosys Foundation to construct hostel for girls at IIIT - Tiruchirapalli

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Tiruchirapalli to construct a 100-bed hostel for girls on their campus.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of this facility took place on Monday, in the virtual presence of Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and N SVN Sarma, Director of IIIT, Tiruchirapalli, an Infosys Foundation release said.

Established in 2013, the IIIT - Tiruchirappalli offers courses in information and communication technology, it was noted.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 18, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.