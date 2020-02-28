INSOFE ties up with CASE University for master’s course

The departments of biomedical engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering from CASE Western Reserve University, Cleveland, have tied up with International School of Engineering (INSOFE) in Hyderabad to offer a master’s degrees with dual specialisation in Core and Data Science/AI.

The programme starts with 15 credits of data science education at INSOFE. The remaining credits will be at Case Western. Upon successful completion, the student gets a fully accredited Master’s degree from Case Western. Students, selected through an interview process, become eligible for GRE/TOEFL waiver and $15,000 tuition fee waiver, according to a release.