The Invest Goa 2024 Summit which will feature 24 different speakers addressing potential key sectors of the coastal state will begin on Monday, January 29, in Goa.

The summit is a collaborative initiative by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) bringing together industry leaders and key stakeholders which promises to be a key platform for fostering dialogue and enhancing investment prospects in the State of Goa.

The spokesman of the summit said that the distinguished line-up of speakers includes Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister; R Dinesh, President-CII; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII; Piruz Khambatta, Past Chairman, CII Western Region; and Swati Salgaocar Deputy Chairperson-CII WR President

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, Chairman of Goa-IDC Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and others will also be addressing the event.

"The event will feature 24 speakers addressing potential key sectors of Goa. Deliberations will cover significant reforms and new policy formulations by the State Government. Invest Goa 2024 is set to be a premier assembly of CXOs (Chief Experience Officer), Senior Business Executives, Diplomats, Industry experts, and government officials," the spokesman said.

He said that the highlight of the event will include the launch of the 'Goa-IDC Regulation Book,' a comprehensive compilation of recently amended regulations by Goa-IDC aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the State.

"The new set of rules is expected to unlock the gates for industrial investment in the State providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. Additionally, Goa IDC will launch the 'Goa Industrial Land Bank' and also unveil the 'Goa-IDC portal,' providing a digital platform for its investors for seamless interaction and information," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that amongst the important delegates for the 'Country Session' include Thierry Van Helden, Deputy Consul General of Netherlands, Luciano Cillario, Founder, Europstampa, Italy and Renu Sharma, Director, The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India.

"The summit's agenda includes Sectoral sessions on logistics and warehousing, IT and ITes and a 'Country Session' focusing on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Goa and boosting exports by identifying key sectors for collaboration with other countries," he added.