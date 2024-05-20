India has declared a one-day national mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also read:Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” per a statement issued by the MEA on Monday.

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have expressed condolences at the demise of Raisi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the statement added. In their messages, they noted the important role the two leaders have played in strengthening the India-Iran relations.

Raisi was returning after inaugurating a joint dam project with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed due to heavy fog. His Foreign Minister was also in the same helicopter.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit