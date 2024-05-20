India has declared a one-day national mourning on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” per a statement issued by the MEA on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have expressed condolences at the demise of Raisi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the statement added. In their messages, they noted the important role the two leaders have played in strengthening the India-Iran relations.
Raisi was returning after inaugurating a joint dam project with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed due to heavy fog. His Foreign Minister was also in the same helicopter.