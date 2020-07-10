IRB Infrastructure bags ₹2,193-cr project in West Bengal

Highways infrastructure developer IRB Infrastructure has emerged a preferred bidder for a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project in West Bengal.

The project involves six-laning of the National corridor NH-19 from Dankuni to Palsit stretch spanning 63.83 km in West Bengal, involving a project cost of ₹2,193.23 crore.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said, “We continue to look for opportunities to expand and diversify our presence. With this win, we will enter the eastern jewel of India.”

The project is on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis, with a concession period of 17 years, including construction period of 910 days, the company said.

Further, IRB will get tolling rights on the project from the appointed date. IRB’s March’ 2020 order book is estimated to be around ₹14,600 crore. IRB Infra had recently bagged India’s largest Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) project of Mumbai-Pune Expressway of ₹8,262 crore and has already paid the first tranche of ₹6,500 crore as upfront sub-concession fee to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.