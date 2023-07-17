The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directed insurers to provide immediate service to customers in the flood-hit regions of north India.

“Floods in various States of North India are expected to cause widespread loss to property (homes and businesses) and infrastructure.. General Insurers and Standalone Health Insurance Companies are advised to mobilise all resources to ensure immediate service response, including outsourced functions,’’ the regulator said in a circular.

The insurers should nominate a Senior Executive in each affected State / UT to act as the Nodal Claims Officer overseeing the claims response, and the appointment of the same should be communicated to the Chief Secretary/ Officer concerned of the State immediately.

“It needs to be ensured that all claims are surveyed immediately and claim payments/ on account payments are disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding the stipulated timeline,’’ the circular said.

Districts reporting large numbers of claims could be overseen by a designated District Claims Service Head. All Insurers should also activate and publish 24x7 helplines to respond/assist claimants and launch extensive awareness campaigns duly highlighting the measures taken, it added.

All general insurers (including Standalone Health Insurers) were directed to submit information related to the flood claims to the IRDAI in the format attached weekly for a month to the regulator.

