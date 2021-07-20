Irresponsible Opposition stalling Parliament: PM Modi

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Opposition, especially the Congress, for the ongoing disruptions and adjournments in Parliament especially over the Pegasus snoopgate, inflation and other issues.
At the first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the monsoon session, the PM said the government was willing to discuss every issue in Parliament but the Opposition was showing “most irresponsible behaviour”.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress, which has now been restricted to two-three States, still believes it alone has the right to be in power.
Sources said that in the meeting, Modi asked BJP MPs to effectively counter the allegations of the opposition about the government’s Covid response and the availability of vaccines.
He also told the MPs that in anticipation of a third wave of the Covid pandemic, they should prepare and be ready to put boots on the ground, the sources said.
On the Covid vaccination drive, Modi emphasised that BJP MPs should ensure that the drive in their respective constituencies is carried out without glitches.
In a jab at the AAP government, the prime minister pointed out that in Delhi, nearly 20 per cent of frontline workers are yet to be vaccinated against Covid. The Opposition has been attacking the government, alleging “mismanagement” in handling of the second wave of the pandemic. It has also demanded a statement in Parliament on the issue.
The PM said the Covid crisis is not a political but a humanitarian issue and asserted that the government has ensured no one goes hungry during the pandemic. “Such a pandemic has been witnessed by the world after a very very long time,” Joshi quoted the PM as telling the MPs at the meeting.
Modi stressed that despite the pandemic, a huge population got ration, and told BJP MPs that providing relief to the people was their responsibility and not a favour, according to Joshi.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...