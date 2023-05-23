The launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission is scheduled on Monday, May 29 at 10:42 am from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2232 kg, into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Subsequent orbit-raising maneuvers will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit.

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features. This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.

For the first time, an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01, says a press release from ISRO.

