Jagan writes to PM requesting inclusion of infra in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested the Centre to consider inclusion of basic infrastructure under the Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana.

PMAY is a mega flagship housing welfare programme being implemented jointly by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ministry of Rural Development.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister mentioned that “it was necessary to include basic infrastructure under the programme. Unless this is done, we will have houses being constructed without adequate infrastructure.”

He wrote, “I request your kind intervention to direct the Ministries concernedto incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies, also as a part of assistance given to State Governments under the PMAY programme.”

The programme addresses housing shortage among the under privileged household categories (EWS) including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible households by the year 2022, when nation completes 75 years of its Independence.

The government’s ‘Housing for All’ programme has resulted in development of housing colonies at massive scale. Over the last seven years, 308.2 lakh houses were sanctioned with a release of total Central assistance amounting to ₹2.99-lakh crore.

Andhra Pradesh government has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites at the rate of one cent in urban areas and 1.5 cent in Rural & Urban Development Authority areas, to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies at an estimated cost of ₹23,535 crore. We are now assisting these beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses, under PMAY Urban and Gramin programme with an estimated cost of ₹50,944 crore.”