Jaitley on two-day visit to Singapore

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left for Singapore on Tuesday on a two-day official trip where he will meet foreign investors as well as Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Jaitley, who will be accompanied by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, “will re-enforce close ties between India and Singapore building upon our shared history, rooted in strong commercial, culture and people-to-people links,” said a Finance Ministry release.

On Wednesday, the Minister will visit the Singapore Expo and deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

On November 16, he will deliver the keynote address at Morgan Stanley’s 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit on India’s structural reforms and the growth path ahead.

He will also meet senior management of Morgan Stanley and address a gathering of senior fund managers and key financial institutional investors.

The Finance Minister will also hold meetings with chief executives of Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC, Chairman of Development Bank of Singapore, CEO of Singapore Airlines, Chairman of Blackstone Asia Pacific and CEO of Singapore Stock Exchange. He will also meet the Chairman and Board of directors of Temasek.

The Finance Ministry and the Indian High Commission in Singapore have also organised an investors’ roundtable to showcase a slew of investor-friendly reforms undertaken by India and also understand their ideas and suggestions about ramping up investments in India.

“The participants in the Investors’ Roundtable include Senior Executives of Leading Institutional Investors and Business Houses in Singapore, who control significant investments globally and have either existing investments in India, or are contemplating such investments in the country in the near future,” said the Ministry.

Jaitley will then meet Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss bilateral issues. He will also discuss investment and other issues with his Singapore counterpart Heng Swee Keat.

Jaitley will then return to New Delhi late in the evening of November 16, after completion of his two-day visit.

