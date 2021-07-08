Jitendra Singh gets full science portfolio

One medical doctor replaced another when Jitendra Singh was anointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology as well as Earth Sciences on Wednesday. Considering that he was already handling two other heavyweight strategic science departments – Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science (DoS) – it was natural to have him there as a new Minister. Besides, he was at helm of affairs at Ministries of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences earlier too, albeit briefly, when the first Narendra Modi government came to power in May 2014. So, in a way it was a homecoming for Singh, who plunged into politics less than a decade ago in 2012.

Soon to be 65, Singh was a professor of diabetes and endocrinology at the Government Medical College and Hospitals in Jammu till the time he formally joined the BJP. He was rewarded soon after his first Lok Sabha victory as he was a giant slayer. In 2014, he defeated Gulam Nabi Azad from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, which he retained in 2019 too. Interestingly, he has a Chennai connection too; he did his MBBS degree from Stanley Medical College.

Singh is moving back to Anusandhan Bhavan – the headquarters of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on Rafi Marg where one of his multiple science ministry offices is located -- at a time science and innovation assumed more importance because of their key role in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and making India Atmanirbhar as the campaign of the current NDA government goes.

At the same time, the Science and Technology ministry fell from the precipice considering that now a Minister of State with Independent Charge would head it instead of a Cabinet Minister – Harsh Vardhan – earlier. Besides, Singh would be juggling many hats considering that he is also MoS in Prime Minister’s Office and MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions besides the responsibilities in DAE and DoS.