Kanchipuram silk sarees on sale at Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station

For those who couldn’t purchase silk sarees for a friend/relative, the Southern Railway (SR) has enabled them to do so by putting up a stall that sells Kanchipuram silk sarees at thePuratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

According to a press release by the Southern Railways, the Chennai Division of the Southern Railways on Saturday launched ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme on a pilot basis for 15 days, becoming a promotional and sales hub for Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

The stall was allotted to the MGR Silks Handloom Weavers Production and Sales, Kanchipuram. The Kanchipuram Silk Sarees are known for aesthetically captivating gold zari and checked brocade with intricate workmanship. More than 100 varieties of silk sarees are available at the stall.

The stall was inaugurated by Uma Agarwal, President Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation. It is located at the second entry concourse hall of the Dr MGR Chennai Central (next to Higginbotham’s) and will remain open till April 8.

The OSOP scheme was envisaged in the Union Budget 2022-23 to promote local artisans, products and industries. It aims to promote local products by making each railway station a promotional and sales hub for the product. As per the press release, 16 major railway stations have been shortlisted under the scheme across India in the first phase,