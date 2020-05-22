Karnataka agrees to bear migrant workers’ travel fare

The Karnataka government has yielded to Opposition parties’ demand to bear the travel expenditure of migrant workers who want to return to their home towns.

A decision to this effect was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa through a tweet that said: “Karnataka has considered the plea of migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home town.”

“The government considers migrant workers, who have come from far flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State,” he added.

He further added that the “government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective States by Shramik Trains up to May 31.”

Earlier in the month, when the lockdown was extended again, the State government announced ‘one-day one-way one-time’ travel to their respective homes in the districts. On hearing this, migrant workers rushed to the KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru, but were in for a shock as they had to pay two-way fare, which was expensive.

The principal Oppostion party came forward to give ₹1-crore cheque to the KSRTC for ensuring free transport to the working class and labourers who are keen to reach home.

The Chief Minister had to intervene and directed the transport corporation to charge only single fares. Even for this, the government faced flak.

On seeing the State government bearing the travel expenditure of migrant, the KPCC president tweeted: “Thank you CM @ BSYBJP for favorably considering the Congress party’s demands and taking up the cause of our Nation Builders.”