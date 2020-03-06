Karnataka Budget: Bengaluru city gets ₹8,772 cr to improve infrastructure

Despite Karnataka facing unprecedented economic difficulties, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has allotted a total amount of ₹8,772 crore for improving the city’s infrastrure. “Our Government is committed to overall development of Bengaluru city. For this purpose in the year 2019-20, action plan has been approved for works at a total cost of ₹8,344 crore under Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana scheme. Action will be taken to implement the scheme in the year 2020-21.”

The Government has also approved an action plan with a grant of ₹999 crore for Solid Waste Management of Bengaluru City under Shubhra Bengaluru scheme. “This work will be implemented in the current year and Bengaluru City will be made a model city in the country in solid waste management,” he said.

Bengaluru is known in the country as the “City of Lakes”, said Yediyurappa. “However, encroachment of lakes is on the rise in recent days. Lakes are getting polluted with sewage water making its way into them. In order to prevent this and also for comprehensive development of lakes, an action plan of ₹100 crore has been approved under Shubhra Bengaluru with ₹317 crore earmarked for the development of lakes under the already approved scheme.

To fill the gaps in the major stormwater drain network of Bengaluru city, the State government has allotted ₹200 crore.

Metro Rail

Extension of two metro lines of a total length of 12.8 km on Mysore Road up to Kengeri and on Kanakapura road up to Anjanapura township will be commissioned in 2020 after their completion.

Road cross-over facility for pedestrians other than metro commuters will be provided through 24 metro stations.

The construction of 56-km-long Outer Ring Road – Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via KR Puram and Hebbala at an estimated cost of ₹14,500 crore will be commenced during the year 2020-21.

The preparation of detailed project report for ‘Outer Ring Road – West Metro’ from Hebbala to JP Nagar and ‘Magadi road Metrolite’ metro tracks with total length of 44 km will be taken up and it is proposed to implement them through public-private partnership. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation is purchasing 1,500 diesel buses at an expenditure of ₹600 crore to augment transport facility for the increasing population in Bengaluru city.

“For this, Government will provide ₹100 crore every year, for a period of seven years, in the form of loan subsidy to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation,” he said.

Under FAME-2 scheme of Government of India, 300 air-conditioned electric buses are being added to the fleet of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. “On similar lines, State Government is providing a grant of ₹100 crore for adding 500 ordinary electric buses to the fleet of the corporation,” said Yediyurappa.

Cauvery Water Supply

It is proposed to supply 775 million litres of water to Bengaluru city under the 5th Phase of Cauvery Water Supply scheme and this scheme will be completed by the end of 2023 at an expenditure of ₹5,550 crore.

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board is constructing water supply pipeline and drainage system in 110 villages merged in Bengaluru city. Yediyurappa said “This has resulted in deterioration of roads. ₹1,000 crore will be provided in the next two years for restoration of these roads. ₹500 crore will be provided for this purpose in the current year.”

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited in partnership with BBMP has proposed to establish a new “Waste to Energy” power generation centre of 11.5 mega watt capacity in Bidadi of Ramanagara District at an estimated cost of ₹210 crore. “70 million units of power will be generated annually in this project. This would help management of segregated waste generated in Bengaluru city,” he said.